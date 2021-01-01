MARKET NEWS

Buy Relaxo Footwears: target of Rs 930: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Relaxo Footwears has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 930 in its research report dated December 31, 2020.

January 01, 2021 / 02:15 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Relaxo Footwears


Unlike other retail or footwear companies, Relaxo’s business recovered faster (with revenues returned to 93% of pre-COVID levels in Q2), led by strong demand for open-ended value footwear products (contributed 80% revenues in H1). Volumes and realisations clocked CAGRs of 10% and 3% over FY2017-20. Sustained innovation, focus on improving penetration in southern and western India and shift to branded products will aid sustained volume growth. A better mix led by strong traction in premium products will drive realisations. OPM improved to 17% in FY2020 from 14% in FY2017. We expect margins to keep rising in the coming years with higher sales volume and better operating efficiencies.



Outlook


We maintain a Buy on Relaxo Footwears Limited (Relaxo) with a revised PT of Rs. 930; it remains one of our top picks in the consumer discretionary space with value-for-money offerings; strong profitability and a lean balance sheet.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Jan 1, 2021 02:15 pm

