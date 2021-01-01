Buy Relaxo Footwears: target of Rs 930: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Relaxo Footwears

Unlike other retail or footwear companies, Relaxo’s business recovered faster (with revenues returned to 93% of pre-COVID levels in Q2), led by strong demand for open-ended value footwear products (contributed 80% revenues in H1). Volumes and realisations clocked CAGRs of 10% and 3% over FY2017-20. Sustained innovation, focus on improving penetration in southern and western India and shift to branded products will aid sustained volume growth. A better mix led by strong traction in premium products will drive realisations. OPM improved to 17% in FY2020 from 14% in FY2017. We expect margins to keep rising in the coming years with higher sales volume and better operating efficiencies.



Outlook

We maintain a Buy on Relaxo Footwears Limited (Relaxo) with a revised PT of Rs. 930; it remains one of our top picks in the consumer discretionary space with value-for-money offerings; strong profitability and a lean balance sheet.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.