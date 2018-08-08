App
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 05:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Relaxo Footwears; target of Rs 894: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on Relaxo Footwears has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 894 in its research report dated August 06, 2018.

Dolat Capital's research report on Relaxo Footwears


Relaxo reported Q1FY19 revenues jumped 17.3% YoY to ` 5.7bn came in line with our estimates. This is attributed to good volume growth during the quarter. Relaxo continues to witness better growth compared to Bata (+8%). We anticipated higher revenues for Relaxo compared to Bata based on our recent channel checks. The addition of new stores, increased online sales and premiumization was in line with our estimates. Going ahead, we believe that the company would continue to increase its distribution reach in southern and western markets. Further, premiumization would help it to gain the margins. In addition, with GST in place, we believe the organized sector would continue to outperform and Relaxo being a market leader in the economy category, is poised to take an advantage of the growing share.


Outlook


We have maintained our FY19E and FY20E earnings estimate at `17.7 and ` 22.3 respectively as Q1 results were in line with our estimates. We are valuing Relaxo at 40x FY20E to arrive at a TP of ` 894. Maintain Buy.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 8, 2018 05:05 pm

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

