Buy Relaxo Footwears; target of Rs 894: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Relaxo Footwears

Relaxo reported Q1FY19 revenues jumped 17.3% YoY to ` 5.7bn came in line with our estimates. This is attributed to good volume growth during the quarter. Relaxo continues to witness better growth compared to Bata (+8%). We anticipated higher revenues for Relaxo compared to Bata based on our recent channel checks. The addition of new stores, increased online sales and premiumization was in line with our estimates. Going ahead, we believe that the company would continue to increase its distribution reach in southern and western markets. Further, premiumization would help it to gain the margins. In addition, with GST in place, we believe the organized sector would continue to outperform and Relaxo being a market leader in the economy category, is poised to take an advantage of the growing share.

Outlook

We have maintained our FY19E and FY20E earnings estimate at `17.7 and ` 22.3 respectively as Q1 results were in line with our estimates. We are valuing Relaxo at 40x FY20E to arrive at a TP of ` 894. Maintain Buy.

