App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 10, 2020 03:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Relaxo Footwears target of Rs 845: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Relaxo Footwears has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 845 in its research report dated February 03, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Relaxo Footwears


Revenue grew by ~9% y-o-y, led by premiumisation, a favourable product mix and good growth across the brand portfolio. Benign input costs and a better product mix drove up gross margins by 504 bps, while comparable OPM rose by ~180 bps to 15%, owing to operating efficiencies; effect of Ind AS 116 on PBT stood at Rs. 2.2 crore. Sustained volume growth, premiumisation, cost efficiencies and wider presence in untapped markets and a higher duty on imported footwear will drive operating performance in the coming quarters.



Outlook


We broadly maintain our estimates for FY2020, FY2021 and FY2022 and maintain a Buy rating on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 845.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

Read More
First Published on Feb 10, 2020 03:50 pm

tags #Buy #Recommendations #Relaxo Footwears #Sharekhan

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.