Buy Relaxo Footwears target of Rs 845: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Relaxo Footwears

Revenue grew by ~9% y-o-y, led by premiumisation, a favourable product mix and good growth across the brand portfolio. Benign input costs and a better product mix drove up gross margins by 504 bps, while comparable OPM rose by ~180 bps to 15%, owing to operating efficiencies; effect of Ind AS 116 on PBT stood at Rs. 2.2 crore. Sustained volume growth, premiumisation, cost efficiencies and wider presence in untapped markets and a higher duty on imported footwear will drive operating performance in the coming quarters.

Outlook

We broadly maintain our estimates for FY2020, FY2021 and FY2022 and maintain a Buy rating on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 845.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

