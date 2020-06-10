App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 05:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Relaxo Footwears target of Rs 825: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Relaxo Footwears has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 825 in its research report dated June 08, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Relaxo Footwears


Relaxo Footwears Limited (Relaxo) posted mixed performance in Q4FY2020 with revenues declining by 15% y-o-y (affected by lockdown) but higher gross margins led to 282 bps expansion in reported OPM to 17.8% (comparable OPM improved by ~70 bps to 15.7%). FY2021 would be affected by lower sales affected by lockdown during the COVID-19 spread; strong recovery expected in FY2022. Lower per capita consumption in India at 1.66 pairs per annum as compared to developing countries at 6-7 pairs per annum, lower penetration of company in southern markets and strong product portfolio straddling the pyramid provides opportunities to grow in the long run.



Outlook


Strong cash flows and stable balance sheet will take care of near term uncertainties; we maintain our Buy recommendation on the stock with revised PT of Rs. 825.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Read More
First Published on Jun 10, 2020 05:36 pm

tags #Buy #Recommendations #Relaxo Footwears #Sharekhan

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Hairdressers go underground as lockdown drags on in South Africa

Hairdressers go underground as lockdown drags on in South Africa

Moderation in growth could dampen performance of affordable housing finance companies: ICRA

Moderation in growth could dampen performance of affordable housing finance companies: ICRA

Nearly 15% of corporate workforce may permanently work from home post COVID-19: JLL India CEO Ramesh Nair

Nearly 15% of corporate workforce may permanently work from home post COVID-19: JLL India CEO Ramesh Nair

most popular

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.