Buy Relaxo Footwears; target of Rs 765: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Relaxo Footwears

Relaxo reported steady Q2FY21 results with strong profitability growth and revenues gradually inching towards pre-Covid levels. Revenue for the quarter fell 7% YoY to Rs 575.9 crore (up 58% QoQ). It has seen robust demand for low ticket size products like slippers/open sandals (~80% of product portfolio) that led to overall volume growth of 2% YoY in Q2FY21. On the back of benign RM prices and lower other expenses like marketing spends/trade discounts, EBITDA margins expanded significantly by 520 bps YoY to 22.0%. The management, however, has indicated that current margins are not sustainable owing to upward trend in RM prices and certain overheads reverting back with normalcy in sales. Other income grew 2.1x YoY to Rs 5.0 crore (Rs 1.9 crore pertains to lease rent waiver). Ensuing PBT increased 35% YoY to Rs 100.4 crore. Owing to lower tax rate in the base quarter (25% vs. 3.8% in Q2FY20), PAT growth was restricted to 7% YoY to Rs 75.1 crore. Given the dominant presence in Tier II/III cites and being the market leader in value priced segment (in terms of volumes), Relaxo is well placed to further consolidate its market share. The company's operations are almost at pre-Covid levels, having robust liquidity position.

Outlook

Hence, we reiterate BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 765 (previous TP: Rs 715).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.