172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-relaxo-footwears-target-of-rs-765-icici-direct-6081001.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2020 01:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Relaxo Footwears; target of Rs 765: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Relaxo Footwears has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 765 in its research report dated November 03, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Relaxo Footwears


Relaxo reported steady Q2FY21 results with strong profitability growth and revenues gradually inching towards pre-Covid levels. Revenue for the quarter fell 7% YoY to Rs 575.9 crore (up 58% QoQ). It has seen robust demand for low ticket size products like slippers/open sandals (~80% of product portfolio) that led to overall volume growth of 2% YoY in Q2FY21. On the back of benign RM prices and lower other expenses like marketing spends/trade discounts, EBITDA margins expanded significantly by 520 bps YoY to 22.0%. The management, however, has indicated that current margins are not sustainable owing to upward trend in RM prices and certain overheads reverting back with normalcy in sales. Other income grew 2.1x YoY to Rs 5.0 crore (Rs 1.9 crore pertains to lease rent waiver). Ensuing PBT increased 35% YoY to Rs 100.4 crore. Owing to lower tax rate in the base quarter (25% vs. 3.8% in Q2FY20), PAT growth was restricted to 7% YoY to Rs 75.1 crore. Given the dominant presence in Tier II/III cites and being the market leader in value priced segment (in terms of volumes), Relaxo is well placed to further consolidate its market share. The company's operations are almost at pre-Covid levels, having robust liquidity position.


Outlook


Hence, we reiterate BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 765 (previous TP: Rs 715).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 7, 2020 01:42 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Relaxo Footwears

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.