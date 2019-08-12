Buy Relaxo Footwears; target of Rs 508: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Relaxo Footwears

Q1FY2020 revenue grew by 15.4% y-o-y, mainly driven by a favourable product mix and an increase in volumes, comparable OPM stood flat. The impact of shift to Ind AS 116 was lower at Rs. 2 crore, we expect the impact for the full year to be at ~Rs. 8 crore. Sustained volume growth, capacity expansion and increasing presence in the untapped markets will drive operating performance in the near to medium.

Outlook

We have broadly maintained estimates for FY2020/FY2021 and we maintain Buy recommendation with a revised price target of Rs.

508.

