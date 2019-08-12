Buy Relaxo Footwears; target of Rs 508: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Relaxo Footwears has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 508 in its research report dated August 07, 2019.
Sharekhan's research report on Relaxo Footwears
Q1FY2020 revenue grew by 15.4% y-o-y, mainly driven by a favourable product mix and an increase in volumes, comparable OPM stood flat. The impact of shift to Ind AS 116 was lower at Rs. 2 crore, we expect the impact for the full year to be at ~Rs. 8 crore. Sustained volume growth, capacity expansion and increasing presence in the untapped markets will drive operating performance in the near to medium.
Outlook
We have broadly maintained estimates for FY2020/FY2021 and we maintain Buy recommendation with a revised price target of Rs.
508.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.