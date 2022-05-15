Buy Relaxo Footwears: target of Rs 1175: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Relaxo Footwears

Q4FY2022 revenue declined by 6.6% y-o-y to Rs. 698.2 crore, impacted by multiple factors; gross margin and EBITDA margin declined by 259 bps and 587 bps y-o-y, respectively, resulting in a 38.4% y-o-y decline in PAT. Average realisation per pair improved to Rs. 164 per pair (versus Rs. 129 per pair in Q4FY2021), while volumes were reported lower at 4.2 crore pairs (versus 5.7 crore pairs sold in Q4FY2021). Diversified portfolio, recent capacity addition, enhanced distribution network, sustained investment behind brands, and a customer-centric approach will aid Relaxo in achieving strong topline growth in the medium-long term.



Outlook

The stock has corrected by 26% in the past six months and trades at 81.1x its FY2024E EPS. We maintain Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 1,175.

