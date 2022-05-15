English
    Buy Relaxo Footwears: target of Rs 1175: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Relaxo Footwears has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1175 in its research report dated May 13, 2022.

    May 15, 2022 / 08:51 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Relaxo Footwears


    Q4FY2022 revenue declined by 6.6% y-o-y to Rs. 698.2 crore, impacted by multiple factors; gross margin and EBITDA margin declined by 259 bps and 587 bps y-o-y, respectively, resulting in a 38.4% y-o-y decline in PAT. Average realisation per pair improved to Rs. 164 per pair (versus Rs. 129 per pair in Q4FY2021), while volumes were reported lower at 4.2 crore pairs (versus 5.7 crore pairs sold in Q4FY2021). Diversified portfolio, recent capacity addition, enhanced distribution network, sustained investment behind brands, and a customer-centric approach will aid Relaxo in achieving strong topline growth in the medium-long term.



    Outlook


    The stock has corrected by 26% in the past six months and trades at 81.1x its FY2024E EPS. We maintain Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 1,175.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Buy #recommendation #Relaxo Footwears #Sharekhan
    first published: May 15, 2022 08:51 pm
