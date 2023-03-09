English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Decnoch - Conference On Noiseless Charts & Options Strategies. Exclusively for PRO! 
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Relaxo Footwear; target of Rs 930: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Relaxo Footwear has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 930 in its research report dated February 10, 2023.

    Broker Research
    March 09, 2023 / 04:11 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Relaxo Footwear

    Relaxo Footwear (Relaxo) registered another quarter of muted numbers with a decline in revenues and margins. However, strategic initiatives have started showing results with sequential improvement in sales volume. The significant impact of price correction would come in from Q4FY2023. Management targets double digit revenue growth in FY2024, which will be largely volume-led growth. With raw material prices correcting from its highs, EBIDTA margins are expected to consistently improve in the quarters ahead.


    Outlook

    The stock has corrected by 40% in last one year and is trading at 87.6x/55.4x its FY2024E/ FY2025E earnings. We maintain our Buy rating with revised PT of Rs. 930 with strong recovery expected in the years ahead.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Relaxo Footwear - 09 -03 - 2023 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Relaxo Footwear #Sharekhan
    first published: Mar 9, 2023 04:11 pm