Buy Relaxo Footwear; target of Rs 747: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Relaxo Footwear

Revenue declined 7% YoY to Rs 5.8bn in Q2FY21 - came ahead of our estimate. Lockdown in select geographies resulted in drop in revenues. Nevertheless, recovery in Q2 was better than our expectation. GM/EBITDA expanded by 510/520bps mainly due to benign RM prices and improved operating efficiencies during the quarter. Going ahead, the margins would remain high versus peers considering larger contribution of distribution business compared to retail business. In the long run, we believe that the company would continue its strong performance by increasing penetration in South and West and is likely to further benefit from premiumization. Relaxo should continue to outpace Bata in terms of revenue growth and the revenue gap would narrow, going ahead.

Outlook

We have upward revised our FY21E EPS estimates to Rs 9.2 (+9.6%) and FY22E EPS estimates to Rs 11.9 (+0.7%). We have introduced FY23E EPS estimates at Rs 13.6. We value the stock at 55x FY23E EPS to arrive at a TP of Rs 747. Upgrade to Buy.

