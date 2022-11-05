Buy Relaxo Footwear; target of Rs 1185: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Relaxo Footwear

Relaxo Footwear registered weak numbers in Q2FY2023 as multiple headwinds hit both revenue and profitability. Revenue was affected by decline in sales volume due to weak consumer sentiments, while margins were lower due to higher inventory of high-priced raw materials. Revenues/PAT declined by 6.3%/67.2% y-o-y, to Rs. 669.7 crore and Rs. 22.4 crore, respectively, while gross margin and EBITDA margin fell by 589 bps and 743 bps y-o-y, respectively. However, a recovery is expected in the coming quarters as the company has slashed prices by 15-20%, which will help boost volumes, while falling raw material prices will help improve margins from Q4FY2023. The management targets to achieve 19 crore pair sales volume by FY2024.

Outlook

Drivers are in place to achieve consistent earnings growth and improving return profile in the medium term. The stock trades at 82.8x/57.4x its FY2024E/FY2025E EPS. We maintain Buy with an unchanged PT of Rs. 1,185.

