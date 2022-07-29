Buy Relaxo Footwear; target of Rs 1130: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Relaxo Footwear

Relaxo Footwear registered modest performance in Q1FY2023 despite the low base of Q1FY2022 (affected by COVID-19 lockdown), as high inflationary pressures hit revenue growth while margins decreased due to higher input prices. Revenues grew by 34.2% y-o-y to Rs. 667.2 crore. Gross margins and OPM decreased by 40 bps each to 54.1% and 12.9%, respectively, affected by higher input cost inflation. A diversified portfolio, recent capacity addition, enhanced distribution network, sustained investment on brands and a customer-centric approach will aid Relaxo in achieving consistent topline growth in the medium to long term. Settling down of EVA prices (key input) would help margins to improve in the coming quarters.



Outlook

The stock has corrected by 22% in the past six months and trades at 87.8x/65.0x its FY2023/FY2024E EPS. We maintain Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 1,130

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Relaxo Footwear - 280722 - khan