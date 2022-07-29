English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now:OPTION OMEGA 3.0 by MC PRO, Espresso and Rigi. Retail Option Traders Online Conferences with 12 Options Traders, 12 Days of Action , 12 Creative Strategies from 8.00 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Relaxo Footwear; target of Rs 1130: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Relaxo Footwear has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1130 in its research report dated July 27, 2022.

    Broker Research
    July 29, 2022 / 10:33 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Relaxo Footwear


    Relaxo Footwear registered modest performance in Q1FY2023 despite the low base of Q1FY2022 (affected by COVID-19 lockdown), as high inflationary pressures hit revenue growth while margins decreased due to higher input prices. Revenues grew by 34.2% y-o-y to Rs. 667.2 crore. Gross margins and OPM decreased by 40 bps each to 54.1% and 12.9%, respectively, affected by higher input cost inflation. A diversified portfolio, recent capacity addition, enhanced distribution network, sustained investment on brands and a customer-centric approach will aid Relaxo in achieving consistent topline growth in the medium to long term. Settling down of EVA prices (key input) would help margins to improve in the coming quarters.



    Outlook


    The stock has corrected by 22% in the past six months and trades at 87.8x/65.0x its FY2023/FY2024E EPS. We maintain Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 1,130

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Relaxo Footwear - 280722 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Relaxo Footwear #Sharekhan
    first published: Jul 29, 2022 10:33 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.