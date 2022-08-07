English
    Buy Redington (India); target of Rs 167: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Redington (India) has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 167 in its research report dated August 04, 2022.

    August 07, 2022 / 01:29 PM IST
    The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E.  Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Redington (India)


    Redington’s revenue growth of 25% YoY was much above our estimate of 15% YoY growth. Growth was led by broad-based growth across IT (18.3% YoY) and Mobility (46.6% YoY). In terms of markets growth was led by SISA (37% YoY). RoW grew 15.6% YoY. Demand for IT from Enterprises, Governments and Schools was strong in Q1FY23 led by gradual shift to work from office, whereas demand from consumer segment was subdued. We expect demand to normalize going forward as both consumers and enterprises are likely to moderate spends given inflationary pressures and challenging macro environment. EBIT margin improved by 23bps YoY despite investments in talent and capabilities led by operational improvements (set-up of shared-services centre). Our EPS estimates increase by 4.4%/3.6% for FY23/24E led by slight increase in revenue and margin estimates for FY23/24. We expect EBIT margin to be ~2.4% for FY23/24 lower than 2.6% for FY22 as benefit of lower discounts given to customers will fade away as supply shortages ease off, but higher than ~1.8% pre-covid, due to increasing share of Enterprise IT and operational improvements. In the long term, as high margin cloud, solar products and logistics services business scale up, it will also aid margins.



    Outlook


    We continue to value Redington on 10x on FY24 EPS of Rs 16.7 to arrive at revised TP of Rs 167 (earlier: 162). Currently, Redington trades at 7.9x/7.6x on FY23/24E EPS of Rs16.1/Rs.16.7 respectively with Revenue CAGR of 10.9% and low 1.1% EPS CAGR over FY22-24E. Maintain BUY on attractive valuations.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

