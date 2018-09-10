Buy RBL Bank, target Rs 665: Vikas Jain

Reliance Securities

RBL Bank has formed Morning Star Patten around prior resistance line (as per the change of polarity principle prior resistance turned as a support point) and snapped four days old falling trend.

Reversal in RSI from its neutral line-50 and positive cross-over in Stochastic around its oversold zone are confirming turnaround in the stock.

On the higher side, prior high connecting trend line will cap the up-move. In case of any decline, recent swing low will act as a strong reversal point.

Thus long position can be initiated here for the target of Rs 665 with a stop loss of Rs 575.

