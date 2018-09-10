App
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2018 09:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy RBL Bank, target Rs 665: Vikas Jain

A long position can be initiated here for the target of Rs 665 with a stop loss of Rs 575.

Vikas Jain

Reliance Securities

RBL Bank has formed Morning Star Patten around prior resistance line (as per the change of polarity principle prior resistance turned as a support point) and snapped four days old falling trend.

Reversal in RSI from its neutral line-50 and positive cross-over in Stochastic around its oversold zone are confirming turnaround in the stock.

On the higher side, prior high connecting trend line will cap the up-move. In case of any decline, recent swing low will act as a strong reversal point.

Thus long position can be initiated here for the target of Rs 665 with a stop loss of Rs 575.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Sep 10, 2018 09:55 am

