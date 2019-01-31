App
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2019 04:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy RBL Bank; target of Rs 650: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on RBL Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 650 in its research report dated January 28, 2019.

Motilal Oswal's research report on RBL Bank


RBL's 3QFY19 PAT was in line, increasing 36%/10% YoY/QoQ to INR2.25b (MOSLe: INR2.3b). NII grew 40% YoY to INR6.5b led by 35% YoY advances growth and 4bp QoQ expansion in margins to 4.12%. During 9MFY19, PPoP grew by 46% YoY, while PAT grew 36% YoY. Core fees grew 50% YoY (100% YoY growth in card fees). Strong opex control enabled 50% YoY growth in PPoP while C/I ratio stood stable at 51.6%. Loan book grew 35% YoY led by strong growth in retail book (51% YoY). The share of retail loans increased 206bp QoQ to ~43%. CASA deposits increased 38.5% YoY (9.6% QoQ) led by robust 56% YoY increase in CA deposits. CASA ratio improved 60bp YoY to 24.6%.


Outlook


We tweak our estimates for FY19/FY20 by -1.2%/+1.6% and estimate RBK to report RoA/RoE of 1.3%/17.6% by FY21. Maintain Buy with a revised TP of INR650 (3.2x Sep-20E ABV).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 31, 2019 04:18 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #RBL Bank #Recommendations

