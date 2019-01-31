Buy RBL Bank; target of Rs 650: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on RBL Bank

RBL's 3QFY19 PAT was in line, increasing 36%/10% YoY/QoQ to INR2.25b (MOSLe: INR2.3b). NII grew 40% YoY to INR6.5b led by 35% YoY advances growth and 4bp QoQ expansion in margins to 4.12%. During 9MFY19, PPoP grew by 46% YoY, while PAT grew 36% YoY. Core fees grew 50% YoY (100% YoY growth in card fees). Strong opex control enabled 50% YoY growth in PPoP while C/I ratio stood stable at 51.6%. Loan book grew 35% YoY led by strong growth in retail book (51% YoY). The share of retail loans increased 206bp QoQ to ~43%. CASA deposits increased 38.5% YoY (9.6% QoQ) led by robust 56% YoY increase in CA deposits. CASA ratio improved 60bp YoY to 24.6%.

Outlook

We tweak our estimates for FY19/FY20 by -1.2%/+1.6% and estimate RBK to report RoA/RoE of 1.3%/17.6% by FY21. Maintain Buy with a revised TP of INR650 (3.2x Sep-20E ABV).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.