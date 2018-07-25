App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 06:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy RBL Bank; target of Rs 642: Cholamandalam Securities

Cholamandalam Securities is bullish on RBL Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 642 in its research report dated July 19, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Cholamandalam Securities' research report on RBL Bank


RBL’s advances grew by 35.6% YoY to INR 422bn in 1QFY19, marginally lower than our estimate of 39% YoY growth. As expected this growth came predominantly from Business Banking segment (62% YoY), DB&FI segment (39.4% YoY) and C&IB segment (31% YoY).The wholesale & retail mix stood marginally altered at 59.2% and 40.8% respectively. Based on their internal ratings, ~94.2% (vs 91.8% till 1QFY18) of the advances is offered to BBB- or higher rated borrowers. The management expects loan book to grow at 30-35% CAGR over FY19-20E. Deposits grew by 26.9% YoY (below our expectation of 32%YoY) to INR 450bn supported by increase in CASA base. CASA deposits grew by 40.2%YoY taking CASA ratio to 24.4% from 22.1% in 1QFY18. Going ahead, the company expects a growth of 0.75-1% every year, till FY20 in CASA ratio. Net Interest Income grew by 46.1% YoY (above our expectation of 34.1%) and stood at INR 5.5bn led by growth in advances and margin expansion. Reported NIM improved by 50bps YoY (6bps QoQ) to 4.04% primarily led by robust growth in retail advances, coupled with a 20bps YoY rise in yield on advances. Sequentially deposits demonstrated muted growth, which coupled with increase in savings interest rate resulted in a 10bps rise in Cost of funds (QoQ). Nonetheless NIMs improved owing to rising yields. Going ahead, the management expects Cof to notch up a tad bit, but NIMs will continue to be at 4% levels, owing to improving overall yields led by both higher yields in wholesale segments and robust growth in high yielding retail segments.


Outlook


Robust loan growth trajectory and well-maintained asset quality coupled with healthy margins and improving Cost-Income ratio gives a positive outlook for the bank. We maintain the buy rating on the stock, with a target price of INR 642 valuing at 3.4X of FY20E P/ABV.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 06:02 pm

tags #Buy #Cholamandalam Securities #RBL Bank #Recommendations

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.