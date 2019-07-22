Buy RBL Bank; target of Rs 640: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on RBL Bank

RBK reported 1QFY20 PAT at INR2.7b (41% YoY growth, inline) though the guidance on asset quality will drive elevated credit cost and impact earnings trajectory over the coming quarters. GNPA increased 4.6% QoQ to INR7.9b (1.4% of loans) while NNPA stood flat at INR3.7b enabling 230bp QoQ improvement in PCR to 52.9% (69.1% including TWO). RBK guided for: (i) Elevated stress in a few corporate accounts (exposure: INR9-10b), (ii) Incremental credit cost of ~35-40bp towards these exposures, and, (iii) GNPA ratio to increase to 2.3-2.5% by end-FY20 from 1.38% currently. NII grew 48% YoY to INR8.2b, led by 35% YoY growth in advances and 8bp QoQ expansion in the margin to 4.3%. Core fees increased 41% YoY (+5% QoQ) to INR4.1b, driven by credit cards (+66% YoY; ~47% of total fees). Loan book grew 35% YoY, led by strong growth in retail book (+62% YoY), while wholesale book grew 23% YoY. The share of retail loans increased by 160bp QoQ to ~46%. Deposits base increased 35% YoY led by a robust 73% YoY increase in SA deposits. CASA ratio increased to 25.8% (+80bp QoQ).

Outlook

RBL has demonstrated strong momentum in business growth and earnings. However the exposure to a few stressed corporate accounts is likely to drive an increase in provisioning expenses and dent the earnings trajectory. We, thus, cut our PAT estimates by 12%/9% for FY20/21 as we factor in higher credit cost of 160bp/140bp for FY20/21 (~100bp in FY19) though robust margins and improving profitability in the cards business will still facilitate 30% earnings CAGR over FY19-21. We revise our TP to INR640 (2.5x FY21E BV). Maintain Buy.

