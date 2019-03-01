App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Mar 01, 2019 04:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy RBL Bank; target of Rs 633: Cholamandalam Securities

Cholamandalam Securities is bullish on RBL Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 633 in its research report dated January 30, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Cholamandalam Securities' research report on RBL Bank


RBL’s advances grew by 35.2% YoY to INR 498.9bn in 3QFY19, missing CSEC’s estimate of 40.3% YoY growth. The growth predominantly came from Retail assets (67% YoY), DB&FI segment (42% YoY) and C&IB segment (27.9% YoY).The wholesale & retail mix remained at 57% and 43% respectively. Based on their internal ratings, ~96.6% of the advances is offered to BBB- or higher rated borrowers. The management expects loan book to grow at 30-35% till FY20E. Deposits grew by 35.1% YoY (above CSEC’s estimate of 31%YoY) to INR 522bn supported by increase in CASA base. CASA deposits grew by 38.5%YoY taking CASA ratio to 24.6% from 24% in 3QFY18. The management reiterated that it targets a growth of 0.75-1% every year, till FY20 in CASA ratio. The digital acquisition channel now contributes 40-50% of new (deposit) account openings, implying granularity in funding profile coupled with low cost of acquisition.


Outlook


Robust loan growth trajectory and well-maintained asset quality coupled with healthy margins, rapidly growing fee income and expected improvements in opex due to technological up gradation, gives a positive outlook for the bank. Hence, we give the stock a BUY rating, with a target price of INR 633 valuing at 3X of FY21E P/ABV.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Mar 1, 2019 04:09 pm

tags #Buy #Cholamandalam Securities #RBL Bank #Recommendations

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.