Buy RBL Bank; target of Rs 626: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on RBL Bank

Healthy loan (+35% YoY) and SA (+8% QoQ) growth, coupled with strong P/L performance characterised by rising NIMs (~4.12%, up for the 8th straight qtr), healthy fee income growth (+51%) driven by credit cards indicate a repeat of 2Q’s performance. Asset quality was sequentially stable with continued improvement in coverage (63.2%, +180bps). As expected, continued branch expansion (+20 branches in 3Q) and strong growth in the cards business translated into rapid opex growth (+11% QoQ after a 7% sequential rise in 2Q). Consequently, the core C-I ratio deteriorated ~100bps to 52.9%. We believe RBK is poised to deliver superior and profitable growth, as a result of an increase in the share of high yielding advances and fix on asset quality, backed by its execution track record. Sustainability of core fees and oplev are crucial for RoAA improvement here on. While a fund raise in FY20 is on the cards (given Tier 1 at ~11.6%), we have not factored it into our estimates.

Outlook

Maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 626 (3x Dec-20 ABV of Rs 208.5).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.