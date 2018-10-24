Buy RBL Bank; target of Rs 618: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on RBL Bank

RBK’s 2Q was impressive with industry leading broad based growth (37%), strong fee traction (+61%), 7th consecutive qtr of sequential NIM (4.08%) improvement and stable asset quality (net stressed book at a mere 80bps). The sustained NIM uptick was on account of MCLR reset and increase in the share of the high yielding retail portfolio. The steep rise in other opex (11% QoQ) was due to the cards business and restricted oplev improvement (Core C-I at 51.9%, -110bps). PCR further improved to 61.5%, (+110bps QoQ) despite flat provisions.

Outlook

Despite this, we expect RBK to report an RoAA of 1.34% (up from 1.15% in FY18). In spite of the inevitable fund raise in FY20 we have not incorporated it into our assumptions. Maintain BUY with TP of 618 (3xSept-20E ABV of Rs 206).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.