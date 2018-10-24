Buy RBL Bank; target of Rs 600: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on RBL Bank

RBL's 2QFY19 PAT increased 36%/8% YoY/QoQ to INR2.05b (in-line). NII grew 41% YoY to INR5.9b, helped by 37% YoY advances growth and 4bp QoQ expansion in margins to 4.08%. Our full-year estimates suggest RBL should deliver PAT of INR4.7b in 2HFY19 (INR3.9b for 1HFY19, implied growth of 37% YoY). Total income grew by 40% YoY, led by core fee income growth of 60% YoY (158% YoY growth in card fees), even as treasury loss stood at INR110m. PPoP grew 48% YoY.

Outlook

We expect stable-to-improving margins due to an improving asset mix and continued asset re-pricing (RBK has increased one-year MCLR to 10% effective 22-Oct-18), while operating leverage is likely to improve gradually. Maintain Buy with a TP of INR600 (2.9x Sep-20E ABV).

