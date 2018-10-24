App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 03:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy RBL Bank; target of Rs 600: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on RBL Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 600 in its research report dated October 23, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal 's research report on RBL Bank


RBL's 2QFY19 PAT increased 36%/8% YoY/QoQ to INR2.05b (in-line). NII grew 41% YoY to INR5.9b, helped by 37% YoY advances growth and 4bp QoQ expansion in margins to 4.08%. Our full-year estimates suggest RBL should deliver PAT of INR4.7b in 2HFY19 (INR3.9b for 1HFY19, implied growth of 37% YoY). Total income grew by 40% YoY, led by core fee income growth of 60% YoY (158% YoY growth in card fees), even as treasury loss stood at INR110m. PPoP grew 48% YoY.


Outlook


We expect stable-to-improving margins due to an improving asset mix and continued asset re-pricing (RBK has increased one-year MCLR to 10% effective 22-Oct-18), while operating leverage is likely to improve gradually. Maintain Buy with a TP of INR600 (2.9x Sep-20E ABV).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Oct 24, 2018 03:59 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #RBL Bank #Recommendations

most popular

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.