you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2018 04:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy RBL Bank; target of Rs 584: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on RBL Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 584 in its research report dated July 20, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
HDFC Securities' research report on RBL Bank


It  was  a  quarter full of positives for RBK with robust loan growth (+36% YoY),  steady  asset  quality  (GNPAs  flat  at  1.7%)  and superlative fee traction  (+59%  YoY),  owing to cards. The steady uptrend in retail yields (+110bps  YoY)  drove  up  NIM to 4.04% (+50bps YoY), despite the continued pressure  on  corporate  yields (-70bps YoY). RBK’s tight grip on costs was visible  as  sequential opex growth at ~4% was significantly lower than the trailing 8-qtr average of ~9%.  Industry  leading  growth  (albeit  on  a  smaller  base), improving margin trajectory  and  a  tight fix on asset quality drive our positive stance on RBK.  We  believe  improving  retail  profitability, uptrend in margins and better oplev will push return ratios upwards (19bps over FY18-20E).


Outlook


While capital (Tier 1 of 13.1%) is not a hindrance in the near term, a book accretive fund raise will create comfort on valuations. Maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 584 (3x Mar-20E ABV of Rs 195).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 26, 2018 04:48 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #RBL Bank #Recommendations

