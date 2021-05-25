MARKET NEWS

Buy RBL Bank; target of Rs 270: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market is bullish on RBL Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 270 in its research report dated May 05, 2021.

May 25, 2021 / 02:21 PM IST
 
 
Dolat Capital Market's research report on RBL Bank


RBL’s Q3 earnings were impacted by high provisions led by elevated write-offs. Other income benefitted from healthy recoveries from written-off accounts, aiding core PPoP metrics which stood at 3.3%. NIM were stable QoQ at 4.2% after the impact of high interest reversal and compound interest waiver.



Outlook


We value the bank at 1.1x FY23E ABV, maintaining our BUY rating with an TP of Rs270. Despite near term challenges on asset quality front, we derive comfort from the bank’s improving growth prospects and superior digital capabilities in mid-sized banking space. Valuations remain undemanding, with the stock trading at 0.7x FY23E ABV.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Dolat Capital Market #RBL Bank #Recommendations
first published: May 25, 2021 02:21 pm

