Buy RBL Bank; target of Rs 258: LKP Research

The quarterly performance of RBL Bank is showing signs of recovery. The important positive pointers are, 1) GNPA (3.22%) inched down sequentially by 15bps driven by lower slippages and steady upgrades and recoveries, 2) Restructured book (1.05% of GCA) also decreased, with 15% coverage, 3) Provision expenses (₹2.7bn v/s ₹2.3bn) up sequentially; with stable PCR of 70%. 4) Non-specific PCR 0.70% of loan is at satisfactory level, 5) NIMs moderation of 17bps on the back of higher COF, 6) NII growth (21.3% YoY) stable compared to credit growth (21% YoY). Moreover, there are no substantial negatives to point out. Nevertheless, the bank’s latest business growth strategy around ramping up cards acquisition will entail significant operating expenses, which is expected to keep profitability under pressure in the near-to-medium term. Management achieved its previous guidance to exit FY23 with ROA of 1%. Furthermore, Management alluded FY26 goals to grow business (Loans + Deposits) at a CAGR of ~20% and expect PPOP growth to be higher than loan growth. Stock price recovery will however be subject to profit sustainability and managements endeavor to meet the guidance.

RBL Bank holds a healthy positioning and showing sign of recoveries by 1) adequate provisioning, 2) improved PCR, 3) healthy liquidity position with LCR of 129%), and 4) returning to growth trajectory. We recommend BUY with target price of ₹258 (based on 1xFY25 Price to Adjusted Book Value).

RBL BANK - 24 -07 - 2023 - LKP