Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 02:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy RBL Bank; target of Rs 230: YES Securities

YES Securities is bullish on RBL Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 230 in its research report dated October 28, 2020.

YES Securities' research report on RBL Bank


Capping of potential losses in the high-risk businesses of Cards and MFIs, improvement in rating profile and less vulnerability of the corporate portfolio and impressive handle over cost leads us to upgrade earnings estimates (10-13% for FY21/22) and rating (from ADD to BUY) on the stock. With normalization of credit cost in key product lines, we expect RoA to bounce back sharply to 1.3%. The in-process capital raise will bolster CET-1 to 17.5%, thus strengthening the balance sheet and positioning the bank well to pursue growth in ensuing quarters.


Outlook


Overall, we believe that Q2 FY21 performance and commentary improves the visibility of 1%+ RoA delivery in FY22 and this should uplift valuation.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 4, 2020 02:01 pm

