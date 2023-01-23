Buy RBL Bank; target of Rs 200: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on RBL Bank
RBL Bank (RBK) reported an in-line performance in 3QFY23 with net profit rising 34% YoY to INR2.1b. Business growth picked up while margin expanded 19bp QoQ to 4.74%. Loan growth was led by both corporate and retail segments; the new segments of home loans and rural vehicle reported healthy traction. Deposit growth was modest though CASA posted a sequential increase. Fresh slippages dropped notably by 25% QoQ to INR6.1b resulting in asset quality improvement. GNPA/NNPA ratios thus improved 19bp/8bp QoQ to 3.6%/ 1.2%, respectively, with PCR remaining stable at ~68%.
Outlook
We maintain our earnings assumptions and estimate RBK to deliver FY25 RoA/RoE of 1.1%/10.2%, respectively. We reiterate our BUY rating with a TP of INR200 (premised on 0.8x Sep’24E ABV).
