English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy RBL Bank; target of Rs 200: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on RBL Bank recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 200 in its research report dated January 21, 2023.

    Broker Research
    January 23, 2023 / 03:19 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on RBL Bank


    RBL Bank (RBK) reported an in-line performance in 3QFY23 with net profit rising 34% YoY to INR2.1b. Business growth picked up while margin expanded 19bp QoQ to 4.74%. Loan growth was led by both corporate and retail segments; the new segments of home loans and rural vehicle reported healthy traction. Deposit growth was modest though CASA posted a sequential increase. Fresh slippages dropped notably by 25% QoQ to INR6.1b resulting in asset quality improvement. GNPA/NNPA ratios thus improved 19bp/8bp QoQ to 3.6%/ 1.2%, respectively, with PCR remaining stable at ~68%.



    Outlook


    We maintain our earnings assumptions and estimate RBK to deliver FY25 RoA/RoE of 1.1%/10.2%, respectively. We reiterate our BUY rating with a TP of INR200 (premised on 0.8x Sep’24E ABV).

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    RBL Bank - 22 -01-2023 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #RBL Bank #Recommendations
    first published: Jan 23, 2023 03:19 pm