Buy RBL Bank; target of Rs 180: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on RBL Bank

RBK reported weak business trends, weighed by decline in wholesale assets and deposit outflows. Higher provisions impacted earnings, but slippages moderated on a sequential basis, enabling improvement in the coverage ratio. Asset quality is expected to remain under watch as 33% of the loan book availed moratorium, with management guiding for elevated credit costs in credit cards/MFI/MSME portfolio. We cut our PAT estimate for FY21/FY22 by 6%/5%, primarily as we factor in moderation in fee income, led by reduced economic activity / lockdown. Maintain Buy.

Outlook

This may pose a risk as the business environment remains weak, thus prolonging the slippage trend in the Wholesale portfolio. We revise our TP to INR180 (0.9x FY22E ABV). Maintain Buy.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.