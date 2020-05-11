App
Last Updated : May 11, 2020 01:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy RBL Bank; target of Rs 180: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on RBL Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 180 in its research report dated May 07, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on RBL Bank


RBK reported weak business trends, weighed by decline in wholesale assets and deposit outflows. Higher provisions impacted earnings, but slippages moderated on a sequential basis, enabling improvement in the coverage ratio. Asset quality is expected to remain under watch as 33% of the loan book availed moratorium, with management guiding for elevated credit costs in credit cards/MFI/MSME portfolio. We cut our PAT estimate for FY21/FY22 by 6%/5%, primarily as we factor in moderation in fee income, led by reduced economic activity / lockdown. Maintain Buy.


Outlook


This may pose a risk as the business environment remains weak, thus prolonging the slippage trend in the Wholesale portfolio. We revise our TP to INR180 (0.9x FY22E ABV). Maintain Buy.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on May 11, 2020 01:43 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswa #RBL Bank #Recommendations

