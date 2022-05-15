Buy RBL Bank; target of Rs 160: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on RBL Bank
RBL Bank (RBK) reported an in-line quarter with net earnings up 27% QoQ to INR1.98b (+163% YoY) supported by healthy NII as NIM expanded 70bp QoQ along with controlled provisions. Business trends were modest with the loan book growing 3% QoQ, while the deposit book rose 7% QoQ. C/I ratio remained elevated at 60% on higher business expenses. Fresh slippages dipped 19% QoQ to INR6.2b - largely from the Retail portfolio (Credit Cards/MFI). GNPA/NNPA ratio improved 44bp/51bp QoQ to 4.40%/1.34%, respectively. We cut our FY23E/FY24E earnings by 10%/7% as we conservatively built in higher credit cost and opex, and await clarity on the appointment of the MD and CEO.
Outlook
We expect RBK to deliver an FY24E RoA/RoE of 1.2%/10.3%, respectively. Maintain BUY with a TP of INR160.
