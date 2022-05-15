English
    Buy RBL Bank; target of Rs 160: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on RBL Bank recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 160 in its research report dated May 12, 2022.

    May 15, 2022 / 10:12 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on RBL Bank


    RBL Bank (RBK) reported an in-line quarter with net earnings up 27% QoQ to INR1.98b (+163% YoY) supported by healthy NII as NIM expanded 70bp QoQ along with controlled provisions. Business trends were modest with the loan book growing 3% QoQ, while the deposit book rose 7% QoQ. C/I ratio remained elevated at 60% on higher business expenses. Fresh slippages dipped 19% QoQ to INR6.2b - largely from the Retail portfolio (Credit Cards/MFI). GNPA/NNPA ratio improved 44bp/51bp QoQ to 4.40%/1.34%, respectively. We cut our FY23E/FY24E earnings by 10%/7% as we conservatively built in higher credit cost and opex, and await clarity on the appointment of the MD and CEO.



    Outlook


    We expect RBK to deliver an FY24E RoA/RoE of 1.2%/10.3%, respectively. Maintain BUY with a TP of INR160.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: May 15, 2022 10:12 pm
