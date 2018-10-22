Buy Raymond with target of Rs 750: Sameet Chavan

Angel Broking

The recent correction in the midcap universe seem to have arrested for a time being and it appears as if it’s poised for further relief. ‘Raymond’ from this space is better placed and if we look at the higher degree charts, we can see a completion of 78.6% retracement of the previous up move, which coincides with the weekly ’89 SMA’.

In addition, due to last week’s price action, the weekly chart depicts a ‘bullish Hammer’ around this key support zone. Hence, we recommend buying for a positional target of Rs 750 in coming weeks. The stop loss can be placed at Rs 612.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.