you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2018 10:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Raymond with target of Rs 750: Sameet Chavan

We recommend buying for a positional target of Rs 750 in coming weeks. The stop loss can be placed at Rs 612.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Sameet Chavan

Angel Broking

The recent correction in the midcap universe seem to have arrested for a time being and it appears as if it’s poised for further relief. ‘Raymond’ from this space is better placed and if we look at the higher degree charts, we can see a completion of 78.6% retracement of the previous up move, which coincides with the weekly ’89 SMA’.

In addition, due to last week’s price action, the weekly chart depicts a ‘bullish Hammer’ around this key support zone. Hence, we recommend buying for a positional target of Rs 750 in coming weeks. The stop loss can be placed at Rs 612.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Oct 22, 2018 10:15 am

tags #Stocks Views

