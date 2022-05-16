English
    Buy Raymond; target of Rs 1365: Arihant Capital

    Arihant Capital is bullish on Raymond has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1365 in its research report dated May 16, 2022.

    May 16, 2022 / 06:51 PM IST
     
     
    Arihant Capital's research report on Raymond


    Raymond Ltd (Raymond) is a diversified group with roots in the textile and apparel business. With a legacy of almost 100 years, the brand is largely associated with Trust, Quality and Excellence. It operates across 7 major segments and commands major market shares in most of them: Branded Textiles- The flagship business; Branded Apparel- Raymond leads the market through its power brands: Raymond Ready to Wear, Park Avenue, ColorPlus, Parx; Garmenting- The white label business with a domestic and international presence; High Value Cotton Shirting- Selling high value cotton fabrics to domestic and international brands; EngineeringComprised of: (i) Tools and Hardware- JK Files is a market leader today, with a 65% share in the domestic steel file industry; (ii) Auto Components- Ring Plus Aqua Ltd, is a leading manufacturer of ring gears, flex plates and water pump bearings in India; Real Estate- Raymond entered real estate development with Raymond Realty in 2019, which has since received an overwhelmingly positive response.


    Outlook


    We initiate coverage on the company with a BUY rating, and a target price of INR 1,365 with an upside of 77% from the CMP.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Arihant Capital #Buy #Raymond #Recommendations
    first published: May 16, 2022 06:51 pm
