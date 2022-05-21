English
    Buy Ratnamani Metals and Tubes: target of Rs 3000: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Ratnamani Metals and Tubes has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3000 in its research report dated May 19, 2022.

    May 21, 2022 / 08:30 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Ratnamani Metals and Tubes


    Q4FY22 performance was impressive with a robust 40% y-o-y rise in revenue to Rs. 974 crore (versus our estimate of Rs. 930 crore) and resilient margin of 17.3% (70 bps above our estimate) led by strong order execution and rise in share of high-margin stainless steel products. PAT at Rs. 112 crore beat our estimate by 7%. Order book position remains robust and grew by 48% y-o-y and 16% q-o-q to Rs. 2,223 crore with the carbon steel (CS)/stainless steel (SS) mix at 71%/29%. Board approved bonus issue in the ratio of 1:2 (one equity share for every two equity shares held). Strong revenue growth guidance of 20-25% y-o-y for FY23; margins expected to be at 15-18%. Peak revenue potential is at Rs. 5,000 crore on existing capacities, while the company has planned fresh capex of Rs. 350 crore for SS/CS with incremental revenue potential of Rs. 600-700 crore.



    Outlook


    Superior earnings growth outlook, potential improvement in earnings quality and strong balance sheet warrants upward revision in PE multiple to 27x FY24E EPS and thus we increase our PT to Rs. 3,000. The stock trades at 27.3x/22.6x its FY23E/FY24E EPS.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




    Tags: #Buy #Ratnamani Metals and Tubes #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: May 21, 2022 08:30 pm
