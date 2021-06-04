Buy Ratnamani Metals and Tubes; target of Rs 2400: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Ratnamani Metals and Tubes

Ratnamani Metal and Tubes (RMTL) reported an operationally healthy performance for Q4FY21 wherein robust EBITDA margins were the key highlight of the quarter. EBITDA margin for Q4FY21 was at 22.8% compared to 18.3% in Q3FY21 and 15.4%in Q4FY20, notably higher than our estimate of 15.7%. Overall, RMTL’s performance was higher than our estimate on all fronts. For Q4FY21, RMTL reported a net income from operations of Rs 696.1 crore (up 57% QoQ), higher than our estimate of Rs 664 crore. Stainless sales volume was at 5792 tonnes (up 16% QoQ), higher than our estimate 5750 tonnes while carbon steel sales volume was at 63511 tonnes (up 93% QoQ), higher than our estimate of 47500 tonnes. EBITDA came in at Rs 158.8 crore (up 96% QoQ, 64% YoY), higher than our estimate of Rs 104 crore. Ensuing PAT for Q4FY21 was at Rs 109.4 crore (up 82% QoQ, 62% YoY), higher than our estimate of Rs 75 crore.



Outlook

We value the stock at 25x FY23E EPS of Rs 96 and arrive at a target price of Rs 2400 (earlier Rs 1900). We maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock.

