    Buy Ratnamani Metals and Tubes; target of Rs 2225: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Ratnamani Metals and Tubes recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2225 in its research report dated November 12, 2022.

    November 22, 2022 / 07:57 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Ratnamani Metals and Tubes


    Ratnamani Metals & Tubes (RMTL) is a niche player with superior capabilities in the domestic industrial pipes and tube segment. RMTL manufactures a wide range of stainless steel and carbon steel pipes & tubes, which find application in key end user industries like oil & gas refineries, power, healthcare, etc. RMTL has an impeccable capital allocation strategy and best in class operating margins and return ratios • RMTL has healthy cash flows and a strong balance-sheet. It is one of the few players in the steel pipe sector having net cash position on its balance-sheet.


    Outlook


    We maintain BUY rating on the stock. We value RMTL at Rs 2225, 28x FY24E EPS.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

