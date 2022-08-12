English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Ratnamani Metals and Tubes; target of Rs 2000: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Ratnamani Metals and Tubes has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2000 in its research report dated August 10, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 12, 2022 / 03:33 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Ratnamani Metals and Tubes


    Q1FY23 numbers were a mixed bag with a robust 85.7% y-o-y rise in revenues to Rs. 977 crore (7% above estimate), led by strong order execution and higher realisation. However, OPM of 13.4% (down 271 bps y-o-y) missed estimates by 260 bps due to an unfavourable product mix and RM cost pressure. Operating profit/PAT of Rs. 131 crore/Rs. 87 crore missed estimate by 10%/8%. Order book position stays robust and grew by 5.5% q-o-q to Rs. 2,345 crore with CS/SS mix at 69%/31%. RMTL has a strong order bid pipeline and new inquiries from Europe are rising amid geopolitical concerns. Management lowered FY23 revenue growth guidance to 20% (from 25% earlier) due to decline in steel price and is hopeful of exceeding growth guidance, led by strong Q1 revenues and a robust order book. It maintained EBITDA margin guidance of 15-18%.



    Outlook


    We maintain a Buy on RMTL with an unchanged PT of Rs. 2,000 (adjusted for bonus issue) given strong earnings growth outlook, strong RoE of 18% and robust balance sheet. Stock trades at 28x/23x its FY23E/FY24E EPS.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Ratnamani Metals & Tubes - 110822 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Ratnamani Metals and Tubes #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Aug 12, 2022 03:33 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.