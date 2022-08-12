Buy Ratnamani Metals and Tubes: target of Rs 2000: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Ratnamani Metals and Tubes
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes (RMTL) is a niche player with superior capabilities in the domestic industrial pipes and tube segment. RMTL manufactures a wide range of stainless steel and carbon steel pipes & tubes, which find application in key end user industries like oil & gas refineries, power, healthcare, etc. • RMTL has an impeccable capital allocation strategy and best in class operating margins and return ratios • RMTL has healthy cash flow and strong balance-sheet. It is one of the few players in the steel pipe sector having net cash position on its balance-sheet.
Outlook
We maintain BUY rating on the stock. With improvement in product-mix, going forward, EBITDA margin is expected to improve from Q1FY23 levels. We value RMTL at Rs 2000, 25x FY24E EPS.
