    Buy Ratnamani Metals and Tubes; target of Rs 1967: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Ratnamani Metals and Tubes has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1967 in its research report dated June 30, 2022.

    June 30, 2022 / 11:41 AM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Ratnamani Metals and Tubes


    Ratnamani Metals & Tubes (RMTL) is a niche player with superior capabilities in the domestic industrial pipes and tube segment. RMTL manufactures a wide range of stainless steel and carbon steel pipes & tubes, which find application in key end user industries like oil & gas refineries, power, healthcare, etc. Ratnamani Metals and Tubes (RMTL) has an impressive capital allocation strategy and best in class operating margins and return ratios • RMTL has healthy cash flow and strong balance-sheet. It is one of the few players in the steel pipe sector having net cash position on its balance-sheet.


    Outlook


    Accordingly, our target price has also been revised to Rs 1967/share post this corporate action. We have valued Ratnamani Metals and Tubes at 25x FY24E EPS of Rs 78.7. We maintain our BUY rating on the stock.


    At 11:09 hrs Ratnamani Metals and Tubes was quoting at Rs 1,795.00, up Rs 130.85, or 7.86 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,920.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1,780.00.


    It was trading with volumes of 9,837 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 1,979 shares, an increase of 397.15 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.44 percent or Rs 7.23 at Rs 1,663.33.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,904.67 and 52-week low Rs 1,236.67 on 03 June, 2022 and 16 December, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 5.76 percent below its 52-week high and 45.15 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 12,581.51 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jun 30, 2022 11:12 am
