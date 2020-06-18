Buy Ratnamani Metals and Tubes; target of Rs 1250: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Ratnamani Metals and Tubes

We remain Positive on RMTL due to its strong balance sheet and ability to generate superior return ratios despite capacity expansion programmes. Though FY2021E would be a weak year, we expect sharp recovery in revenue growth in FY2022E because of pent-up demand, pick-up in order inflow, and increased government spending on infrastructure schemes. RMTL reported revenue decline of 12% y-o-y owing to temporary closure of plants due to nationwide lockdown; margin and net profit remained better than our expectations.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Limited (RMTL) with a PT of Rs. 1,250.







