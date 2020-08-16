172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-ratnamani-metals-and-tubes-target-of-rs-1250-sharekhan-2-5707881.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Network18 Presents

partnered by

  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-

Network18 Presents

  • partnered by
  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2020 07:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ratnamani Metals and Tubes; target of Rs 1250: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Ratnamani Metals and Tubes has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1250 in its research report dated August 13, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research repor on Ratnamani Metals and Tubes


A strong balance sheet and ability to generate superior return ratios despite capacity expansions make us confident on stock. Though FY2021E would be weak, we expect revenue growth to recover sharply in FY2022E led by pent-up demand, pick-up in order inflows and higher government spending on infrastructure schemes. Q1 numbers were mixed numbers as revenues beat expectations at Rs. 578 crore, while OPM at 12.7% and PAT at Rs 50 crore lagged expectations.



Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Limited (RMTL) with a PT of Rs. 1,250.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Aug 16, 2020 07:21 am

tags #Buy #Ratnamani Metals and Tubes #Recommendations #Sharekhan

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.