Buy Ratnamani Metals and Tubes; target of Rs 1250: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research repor on Ratnamani Metals and Tubes

A strong balance sheet and ability to generate superior return ratios despite capacity expansions make us confident on stock. Though FY2021E would be weak, we expect revenue growth to recover sharply in FY2022E led by pent-up demand, pick-up in order inflows and higher government spending on infrastructure schemes. Q1 numbers were mixed numbers as revenues beat expectations at Rs. 578 crore, while OPM at 12.7% and PAT at Rs 50 crore lagged expectations.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Limited (RMTL) with a PT of Rs. 1,250.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.