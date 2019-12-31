Buy Ratnamani Metals and Tubes target of Rs 1225: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Ratnamani Metals and Tubes

We fine tune our estimates and revise upwards earnings by 16% and 9% for FY2020E and FY2021E to factor in the favourable impact of lower corporate tax rate of 25.2% (to be opted in Q3FY2020). Q3FY2020 performance is expected to remains strong, as order intake has been robust and pace of execution has been healthy. Moreover, PAT is expected to jump (one-time impact) owing to reduced tax rate. Management has reiterated its revenue and margin guidance of Rs. 2,600 crore-2,750 crore and 16-18%, respectively, for FY2020, as stated during Q2FY2020 results concall, as demand outlook in key user industry looks encouraging.



Outlook

We reiterate our Buy rating on Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Limited (RMTL) with a revised PT of Rs. 1,225.

