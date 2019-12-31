App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Dec 31, 2019 11:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ratnamani Metals and Tubes target of Rs 1225: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Ratnamani Metals and Tubes has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1225 in its research report dated December 30, 2019.

Sharekhan's research report on Ratnamani Metals and Tubes


We fine tune our estimates and revise upwards earnings by 16% and 9% for FY2020E and FY2021E to factor in the favourable impact of lower corporate tax rate of 25.2% (to be opted in Q3FY2020). Q3FY2020 performance is expected to remains strong, as order intake has been robust and pace of execution has been healthy. Moreover, PAT is expected to jump (one-time impact) owing to reduced tax rate. Management has reiterated its revenue and margin guidance of Rs. 2,600 crore-2,750 crore and 16-18%, respectively, for FY2020, as stated during Q2FY2020 results concall, as demand outlook in key user industry looks encouraging.



Outlook


We reiterate our Buy rating on Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Limited (RMTL) with a revised PT of Rs. 1,225.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Dec 31, 2019 11:44 am

tags #Buy #Ratnamani Metals and Tubes #Recommendations #Sharekhan

