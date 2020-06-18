Buy Ratnamani Metals and Tubes; target of Rs 1200: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Ratnamani Metals and Tubes

Ratnamani (RMTL) reported a steady set of Q4FY20 numbers wherein topline, EBITDA came in line with our estimates while PAT came in higher than our estimate. For Q4FY20, net income from operations was at Rs 629.1 crore (down 8% YoY, 17% QoQ) in line with our estimate of Rs 637.6 crore. Stainless steel (SS) sales volume was at 6643 tonnes (up 23% YoY), higher than our estimate of 5300 tonnes. Carbon steel (CS) sales volume was at 60663 tonnes (down ~20% YoY), lower than our estimate of 68000 tonnes. EBITDA margin was at 15.3%, higher than our estimate of 14.5% (14.4% in Q4FY19, 14.3% in Q3FY20). Hence, reported EBITDA came in at Rs 96.0 crore (down 3% YoY, 11% QoQ) in line with our estimate of Rs 92.3 crore. Ensuing PAT was at Rs 67.3 crore (up 7% YoY, down 33% QoQ), higher than our estimate of Rs 60 crore.

Outlook

Ratnamani reported a steady Q4FY20 performance. Furthermore, on a sequential basis, the higher margin SS segment order book increased 28% QoQ, auguring well for the company. We value the stock on 12x FY22E EV/EBITDA and arrive at a target price of Rs 1200. We maintain our BUY rating on the stock.







