Buy Ratnamani Metals and Tubes; target of Rs 1150: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Ratnamani Metals and Tubes

We remain Positive on RMTL due to its strong balance sheet, its ability to generate superior return ratios despite capacity expansion programmes. Management provided revenue guidance of Rs 2800-3000 crores for FY2020 and Rs 3600 crores for FY2021 along with margin guidance of 16-18%. RMTL reported mixed set of results, with revenue miss offset by higher-than-expected margins.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Limited (RMTL) with a PT of Rs. 1,150.

