you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2019 10:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ratnamani Metals and Tubes; target of Rs 1150: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Ratnamani Metals and Tubes has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1150 in its research report dated November 05, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Ratnamani Metals and Tubes


Ratnamani Metals & Tubes (RMTL) reported a steady set of Q2FY20 numbers wherein EBITDA margins were at 19.1% (up 160 bps QoQ, 320 bps YoY). Stainless steel (SS) sales volumes were at 5813 tonnes (up 27% QoQ, 3% YoY) while carbon steel (CS) sales volumes were at 50791 tonnes (down 13% QoQ, 34% YoY). Topline for Q2FY20 was at Rs 610.3 crore (up 4% QoQ, down 16% YoY). EBITDA came in at Rs 116.5 crore (up 13% QoQ, flattish YoY). Other income for Q2FY20 came in notably higher at Rs 21.5 crore (up 103% YoY, 95% QoQ). The ensuing PAT was at Rs 76.4 crore (up 22% QoQ, 10% YoY).



Outlook


We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We remain positive on the overall demand prospects given significant investments planned by the government in the oil & gas sector and city gas distribution and water transportation boosting overall pipes demand (both stainless steel and carbon steel).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on Nov 6, 2019 10:55 am

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Ratnamani Metals and Tubes #Recommendations

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

