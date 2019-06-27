App
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2019 01:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ratnamani Metals and Tubes; target of Rs 1100: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended is bullish on Ratnamani Metals and Tubes has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1100 in its research report dated Jun 03, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Ratnamani Metals and Tubes


Ratnamani reported a mixed set of Q4FY19 numbers wherein the topline came in lower than our estimates while EBITDA margin and PAT came in broadly line with our estimate. The stainless steel division reported sales of 5406 tonnes (in line with our estimate of 5425 tonne). The carbon steel division sales came in at 72153 tonnes (marginally lower than our estimate of 74375 tonnes). Total operating income for the quarter was at Rs 686.7 crore (up 10.9% YoY, down 5.7% QoQ) lower than our estimate of Rs 734.1 crore. The EBITDA margin came in at 14.4% (up 50 bps QoQ, down 60 bps YoY) in line with our estimate of 14.4%. EBITDA for the quarter was at Rs 99.1 crore, up 6.8% YoY, down 1.7% QoQ (lower than our estimate: Rs 106.4 crore). PAT was at Rs 63.2 crore (up 12.4% YoY, 0.7% QoQ), broadly in line with our estimate of Rs 64.4 crore. Going forward, Ratnamani’s order book has remained healthy, providing good visibility.


Outlook


Going forward, the firm order book in both carbon steel and stainless steel augurs well for the company. We introduce FY21E and value the stock on 10x FY21E EV/EBITDA to arrive at a target price of Rs 1100. We maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock. We remain positive on the overall demand prospects given significant investments planned by the government in the oil & gas sector, city gas distribution and water transportation boosting the overall pipes demand (both stainless steel and carbon steel).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 27, 2019 01:26 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Ratnamani Metals and Tubes #Recommendations

