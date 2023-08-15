Buy Ratnamani Metals and Tube; target of Rs 2950: Sharekhan

Buy

Sharekhan's research report on Ratnamani Metals and Tube

Robust Q1 performance led by superior order execution and margin expansion of 415 bps y-o-y and thus consolidated PAT of Rs. 135 crore (up 56% y-o-y) was significantly above our estimate of Rs. 108 crore. Volumes/realisation rose 5%/14% y-o-y. Order book remains strong and increased strongly by 20% q-o-q to Rs. 2,921 crore. Order book SS/CS mix 23%/77% (versus 20%/80% in Q4FY23) and domestic/export mix at 81%/19% (versus 84%/16% in Q4FY23). RMTL has a new capex plan of Rs. 350 crore (asset turn of 1.5-2x) for expansion of both CS/SS capacities and would drive the next leg of growth for RMTL. Strong order book and potential improvement in financials of Ravi Technoforge (bearings business) to drive 18%/14% revenue/PAT CAGR over FY23-25E.

Outlook

A strong balance sheet and dominant domestic position in steel tubes & pipes makes it well placed to capture medium to long-term growth opportunities from oil & gas and the water space. Hence, we maintain a Buy rating on RMTL with a revised PT of Rs. 2,950. The stock trades at 34x/27.6x its FY24E/FY25E EPS.

