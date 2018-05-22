Buy Rane Holdings; target of Rs 2900: Cholamandalam Securities

Cholamandalam Securities' research report on Rane Holdings

In 4QFY18, RHL's consolidated revenue grew robustly by 19.4%YoY to INR 6,504mn, led by Steering business (+31% YoY) and Occupant Safety business (+37% YoY). For FY18, RHL's consolidated revenue grew by 12.6% YoY to INR 22.9bn. The Group aggregate revenue grew by 17.7% YoY to INR 47.9bn. EBITDA grew by 24.4% YoY to INR 5.7bn. In 4QFY18, EBITDA declined by 13.9% YoY to INR 553mn. EBITDA margin decreased by 330bps YoY to 8.5%, impacted by margin pressures across Rane Madras, Rane Engine Valves and Rane Brake Linings; however, the adverse impact of gross margin was partially offset by reduction in employee costs and other expenses. PAT declined by 32.9% YoY to INR 287.1mn, partly due to higher effective tax rate during the quarter. Share of profit from JV came in at INR 355mn (+21% YoY). Management indicated that the turnaround of operations is underway in few businesses.

Outlook

At We expect the demand environment to remain strong across Group companies. At CMP, the stock is trading at P/E of 19.0X/16.1x on FY19E/FY20E EPS, respectively. We arrive at a revised price target of INR 2,900 based on P/E of 19x FY20EPS and maintain a BUY rating on the stock.

