Buy Rane Holdings; target of Rs 2560: Cholamandalam Securities

Cholamandalam Securities' research report on Rane Holdings

Rane Holding Limited (RHL) is holding company of Rane Group. Founded in 1929; Headquartered in Chennai, India. It has strategic investments in four subsidiary companies, three joint venture companies and one associate company. The company serves a variety of industry segments: Passenger vehicles, Commercial vehicles, Farm tractors, and two wheelers, Three Wheelers, Railways and Stationary Engines.

Outlook

We arrive at a revised price target of INR 2,560 based on P/E of 19x FY20EPS and maintain a BUY rating on the stock. Risks: Economic downturn or slowdown in the key markets can lead to decreased volumes and capacity utilization.

