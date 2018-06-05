Buy Ramkrishna Forgings; target of Rs 950: Edelweiss

Edelweiss's research report on Ramkrishna Forgings

Ramkrishna Forgings (RKFL) reported another strong quarter with revenue/EBITDA growth of 57%/97% YoY which stood in line with our estimates. Key highlights: a) new products developed in FY17 (started reaping benefits) coupled with robust markets (domestic and international) resulted in 57% revenue growth; b) overall utilisation stood at 72%, with the new press line utilisation ramping up to 60% for FY18; c) management guided for INR0.8-0.9bn capex for FY19, largely for machining lines and de-bottlenecking, while the expansion plan has yet to be finalised.

We estimate revenue/EBITDA CAGR of 16%/18% over FY18-20, albeit on a high base, with RoE improving to 18% by FY20E on improving NAFTA market and product offerings to existing and new customers. At CMP, the stock trades at 18/15x FY20E EPS. We maintain ‘BUY’.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.