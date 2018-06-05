App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 11:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ramkrishna Forgings; target of Rs 950: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Ramkrishna Forgings has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 950 in its research report dated May 28, 2018.

Edelweiss's research report on Ramkrishna Forgings


Ramkrishna Forgings (RKFL) reported another strong quarter with revenue/EBITDA growth of 57%/97% YoY which stood in line with our estimates. Key highlights: a) new products developed in FY17 (started reaping benefits) coupled with robust markets (domestic and international) resulted in 57% revenue growth; b) overall utilisation stood at 72%, with the new press line utilisation ramping up to 60% for FY18; c) management guided for INR0.8-0.9bn capex for FY19, largely for machining lines and de-bottlenecking, while the expansion plan has yet to be finalised.

Outlook

We estimate revenue/EBITDA CAGR of 16%/18% over FY18-20, albeit on a high base, with RoE improving to 18% by FY20E on improving NAFTA market and product offerings to existing and new customers. At CMP, the stock trades at 18/15x FY20E EPS. We maintain ‘BUY’.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 5, 2018 11:26 am

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Ramkrishna Forgings #Recommendations

